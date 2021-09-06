Three years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) – Three years after shredding itself the moment it sold at auction, a painting of a young girl holding a red heart-shaped balloon by elusive British artist Banksy is going back under the hammer next month with a price tag of up to $8 million.

Onlookers gasped after the bottom half of the then titled Girl with Balloon was sucked into a shredder hidden in its frame as the hammer fell following a bid of 1,042,000 pounds at an October 2018 auction at Sotheby’s in London.

The buyer proceeded with the purchase and the artwork since authenticated as a work in itself and renamed Love is in the Bin, is being offered for sale with a price estimate of 4 million – 6 million pounds ($5.54 million – $8.31 million).

“It’s gone up tremendously, nearly four times, obviously, since that last time. But I think also in the interim, Banksy’s market commercially has also grown exponentially,” Oliver Barker, Sotheby’s European chairman, told Reuters.