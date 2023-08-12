Tickets for Asia Cup 2023 matches in Pakistan go on sale

LAHORE: The ticket sale for the Pakistan-leg of the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 kicked off, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday.

According to the PCB, the ticket prices have been set at affordable rates keeping in view the return of the Asia Cup in Pakistan after 15 years so the fans can watch the Pakistan and Asian cricket stars in action up close.

Initially, only VIP, Premium and Hospitality tickets were put on sale for the first four Asia Cup matches, scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

Whereas, the first class and general tickets will go on sale on the 76th Independence Day (Monday).

Ticket prices and details for Pakistan-leg of #AsiaCup2023 👇 🚨 Grab your tickets now at https://t.co/HARU9vsaGB ➡️ First class and general tickets will go on sale on 76th Independence Day

Tickets for the Asia Cup opener between Pakistan and Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium on August 30 have been set at PKR 5,000 for the VIP and PKR 2,500 for Premium enclosures.

Ticket prices for Bangladesh versus Afghanistan and Sri Lanka versus Afghanistan matches have been set at PKR 4,000 each for Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis enclosures, PKR 7,000 for Wasim Akram Gallery, PKR 2,000 and PKR 1,500 for VIP and Premium enclosures respectively.

For the only Super 4s Asia Cup fixture in Pakistan, the ticket prices have been set at PKR 8,500 each for Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis enclosures, PKR 10,000 for Wasim Akram Gallery, PKR 6,000 and PKR 2,500 for VIP and Premium enclosures respectively.

Additionally, the details of the Sri Lanka leg tickets will be announced in due course.

This year’s Asia Cup will kick off with host Pakistan taking on Nepal in the curtain raiser on August 30 in Multan.

Pakistan will host a total of four matches including a Super 4s fixture.

India’s group stage matches including the anticipated clash against Pakistan, scheduled on September 2, will be held in Kandy while the rest of the Super 4s matches, including the final will be played in Colombo.

The arch-rivals Pakistan and India will come face to face again on September 10 in Colombo if both manage to qualify for the Super 4s.

Like the previous edition, the Asia Cup schedule holds a possibility of treating the cricket fans with a maximum of three Pakistan-India matches in a single tournament if both arch-rivals, in a first, simultaneously qualify for the final.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup features six teams, divided into two groups, the top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super 4s. The continental event will run from August 31 to September 17.

Hosts Pakistan are placed in the same group as arch-rivals India and Nepal while the other group includes defending champions and co-hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in the ODI format and will serve as an opportunity for the Asian teams to bolster their preparations for the upcoming ICC Men’s World Cup.