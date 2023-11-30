Authorities seal cinema during screening of ‘Tiger 3’

A cinema hall in India’s Greater Noida was sealed during the screening of the Bollywood blockbuster film ‘Tiger 3‘.

An India news agency reported that the cinema hall in Venice Mall was closed for business during the screening because of non-payment of dues amounting to INR1.95 crore.

The shopping mall’s owners M/s Grand Venezia Commercial Tower Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Bhasin Infotech and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd had not paid the amound despite multiple notices.

Thee Greater Noida District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission sprung into action and sealed the recreational site.

It is pertinent to mention that builders in Gautam Buddha Nagar under the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) have to pay approximately INR600 crore to the administration.

‘Tiger 3′, the third film of the franchise and fifth instalment overall in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in leading roles.

Emraan Hashmi plays main antagonistin the film, that was released theatrically across the country on November 12.

It is pertinent to mention that Salman Khan had requested film lovers to support them and the production team by watching the film in cinemas.

“We have made ‘Tiger 3‘ with a lot of passion and we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film,” he said. “Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope ‘Tiger 3‘ is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!!”

