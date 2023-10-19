After Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff joins Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’

After Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone, Rohit Shetty welcomed Tiger Shroff to his cop universe with ‘Singham Again’.

Days after the first look of Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham, the makers of the ‘Singham’ franchise unveiled the character poster of action star Tiger Shroff’s ACP Satya, on Thursday morning.

Introducing the newest addition to his cop universe, the ace filmmaker wrote on social media, “Meet Special Task Force officer ACP SATYA 🇮🇳… the immortal, like Truth!”

“Welcome to the squad…Tiger,” he added.

Sharing all three posters on his official Instagram handle, Shroff added, “ACP Satya reporting on duty Singham sir,” with the hashtag of the film.

About his character, a source revealed, “It’s a cameo appearance.”

“Rohit plans to introduce him as a new cop to the universe. Much like his Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Tiger Shroff too will have his own distinct identity in the cop universe with traits unique to his own personality,” the source added.

With the debut of Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff, the blockbuster cop universe of filmmaker Rohit Shetty will have a total of five distinct cop characters, including Singham [Ajay Devgn], Simmba [Ranveer Singh], Sooryavanshi [Akshay Kumar], Satya [Shroff] and Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham [Padukone].

Directed by Shetty himself, the fifth film in the franchise, also featuring Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in cameo appearances, is scheduled for theatrical release in August 2024.

