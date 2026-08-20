Tijjani Reijnders moves from Man City to Al Qadsiah

Dutch international Tijjani Reijnders has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah ​on a permanent deal after ‌just over a year at Manchester City, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

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Tijjani Reijnders ​joined City from AC Milan ​in June last year and made ⁠50 appearances in all competitions, scoring ​seven goals during his spell at ​the club.

The 28-year-old also won the FA Cup and League Cup with City.

He represented the ​Netherlands at this year’s World ​Cup and has earned 35 caps for his ‌country. “To ⁠be part of the squad that won two such special trophies last season were both incredible experiences and ​achievements that ​I will ⁠savour forever,” Reijnders said in a statement.

“I may be ​moving on but I will ​always ⁠have a special place in my heart for Manchester City.”

His departure is ⁠the latest change in City’s midfield ranks following Rodri’s move to Barcelona.