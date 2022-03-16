TikTok: PHC orders to block users sharing immoral content

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday has ordered to block users who are sharing immoral content on the short-video sharing platform TikTok.

According to details, the case against TikTok was heard by a two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court comprising Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Abdul Shakoor.

Nazish Muzaffar Advocate appeared on behalf of the petitioner woman, while Jahanzeb Mehsud appeared before the court to represent Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

At the outset of the hearing, the PTA lawyer said that the report was submitted this morning but it did not reach the court.

The lawyer said that those who share immoral content are blocked and later their accounts are permanently blocked, but now the PECA Ordinance has been promulgated, which gives the FIA ​ more power.

On which Justice Qaiser Rashid said that the PECA ordinance has been introduced to prevent political propaganda, work should be done according to our values, immoral content cannot be allowed to be shared.

Justice Abdul Shakoor said that the children were committing suicide, to which the PTA lawyer replied that it was a PubG game. The Islamabad High Court had banned PubG but later reopened it.

The court ordered to block all those who share immoral content and directed the PTA to submit a report by May 31.

