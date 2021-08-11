TikTok: Mother-daughter duo being removed from flight for causing trouble

A TikTok video, showing two women, mother and daughter, leaving a flight after apparently troubling already irked fellow passengers to swap seats with them, has gone viral.

The incident reportedly took place on a Southwest flight from Sacramento to San Diego, California.

A TikTok account called @official_norcal_mom filmed the women seemingly getting removed from the flight. The TkTok has gone viral with nearly 770,000 views.

The TikToker described the situation in the text that when the two women boarded the flight, it had already been delayed for two hours and it just closed its doors.

Since the private airline has a “pick a seat” policy, a first-come-first-served system, the passengers take any available seat. And right when the flight was nearing takeoff, the aircraft was pretty full by the time the two mother-daughter duo arrived.

The TikToker then explained how “Karen and Karen 2.0 thought everyone else should move so they could have an aisle seat”. Text on the video claimed that one of the women began shouting at passengers, demanding they move so she could sit in an aisle seat.

The video begins with the flight attendant talking to the young woman, the preceding story of which has been explained in texts.

“We have families,” the flight attendant told her. “We have little kids. We can’t have people yelling.”

One of the women replied and explained that they were trying to “make [an] announcement.”

On crew member asked the women to return to the jetway before saying they would call a supervisor.

The young woman replied: “It’s okay, we’ll just go sit down, she [the supposed mother] can just cry and scream on the plane. She’s going to grab onto you and scream and cry.”

Another crew member informed the young woman,“OK ma’am if you’re gonna say things like that, then we’ll have to put you on a different flight.”

The older woman denied that she was going to do this.

Eventually, the women grabbed their belongings and were seen off the plane. The TikToker claimed in the text on her video that the passengers applauded when this happened.