TikTok star moves to film in rom-com reboot

American TikTok star Addison Rae’s dreams are coming true as she makes her feature film debut in a Netflix movie.

“He’s All That,” a reboot of the 1999 romantic comedy “She’sAll That,” parallels Rae’s real life as a popular social media influencer. Since 2019, Rae has gained over 82 million followers on TikTok and her videos have amassed over 5.4 billion ‘likes’.

“As long as I can remember, I’ve had a huge passion for just entertaining and making people smile and being in front of a screen,” she said. “Being a part of this film is so incredible and hopefully just the beginning for everything that is tocome.”

In the movie which premieres on Friday, Rae plays Padgett, a teen who suffers heartbreak and embarrassment live and online. To redeem herself, she aims to turn her unpopular classmate into a prom king, but the plan hits a snag when she falls for him.

Rae’s whirlwind success has fueled some criticism, but she brushes it off. “There’s always going to be a side of the internet that is a little more critical and judgmental,” shesaid.

“At the end of the day, I think remembering who I am, which is what Padgett ends up finding out and learning, is that… your eally have to know yourself and embrace who you are and love who you are and know your intentions and know your heart.”

The film also stars Rachael Leigh Cook from the original film. Reality star Kourtney Kardashian has a cameo role.