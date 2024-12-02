Woman dies while making video for social media

JARANWALA: In a tragic incident, a bride lost her life in Jaranwala, Punjab, reportedly due to a gunshot while filming a TikTok video, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the police have issued conflicting statements regarding the death of 22-year-old Fatima Bibi, who was married just two days ago to Azmat, a resident of the same village.

According to the initial police report, Fatima accidentally fired the gun while recording a TikTok video. However, sources suggest that the fatal bullet may have come from an unidentified direction.

The police have transferred the body to the hospital and collected evidence from the crime scene. SHO of the Saddar police station stated that the true circumstances will only be revealed after a thorough investigation.

A similar incident happened back in May 2024, when a teenage student, who worked at a call centre in Karachi’s Liaquatabad, was shot and killed himself accidentally while filming a TikTok video.

The Super Market police said that the victim was identified as 16-year-old Abdullah Mehmood.

The police said that Mehmood along with his friend was filming a TikTok video with pistol which went off, killing youth on the site.

Read More: Karachi teenager dies while making TikTok video

The incident was occurred on Friday evening, said police, adding that his body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Following the incident, the police officials sealed the call centre.

This is not the first time that a life has been lost while filming short videos. Earlier in 2020, a 13-year-old boy in Karachi lost his life while making a video for TikTok.