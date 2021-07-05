WATCH: TikTok video of US woman makes tea lovers furious  

A TikTok video of a woman from the United States preparing tea in an electric kettle has made tea lovers furious and offended.

The woman from her TikTok handle “happy go living” shared a video talking about how her electric kettle had a major ‎flaw. She told everyone how the kettle doesn’t work well and she demonstrated that by trying to ‎make tea. ‎

Americans are finally getting access to kettles, and it’s not going well… pic.twitter.com/oo6pjeazEV — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) June 27, 2021



She said, “I have this amazing electric kettle. As you can see it’s filled up to the waterline, but it ‎has a major flaw when I’m making my tea. Let me see if you can notice the major flaw that it ‎has.”‎

She then started boiling water and brewed the tea bags all at the same time. As the water started ‎boiling, it started overflowing and shot out of the kettle. When that happened, the woman asked ‎why would anyone want this and asked the purpose of the kettle. ‎

However, her followers were quick to point out that ‘major flaw’ actually lay with the woman, ‎who for some reason decided to boil the water with the tea bags – and tea – inside. ‎

People were furious at the woman for making the tea like that and then blaming the kettle. One ‎person wrote: “Please tell me you’re joking? Kettles are for water.” Another pointed out: “You’re ‎meant to put the tea in after it’s boiled. User error 100 percent.”‎

However, the woman made a follow-up video and revealed that’d she’d taken on board the ‎advice and removed the infuser from inside the kettle, but she still didn’t seem to grasp the ‎concept of a kettle being used for boiling only.‎