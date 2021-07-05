WATCH: TikTok video of US woman makes tea lovers furious  

A TikTok video of a woman from the United States preparing tea in an electric kettle has made tea lovers furious and offended.
The woman from her TikTok handle “happy go living” shared a video talking about how her electric kettle had a major flaw. She told everyone how the kettle doesn’t work well and she demonstrated that by trying to make tea.
Americans are finally getting access to kettles, and it’s not going well… pic.twitter.com/oo6pjeazEV
— Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) June 27, 2021
She said, “I have this amazing electric kettle. As you can see it’s filled up to the waterline, but it has a major flaw when I’m making my tea. Let me see if you can notice the major flaw that it has.”
She then started boiling water and brewed the tea bags all at the same time. As the water started boiling, it started overflowing and shot out of the kettle. When that happened, the woman asked why would anyone want this and asked the purpose of the kettle.
However, her followers were quick to point out that ‘major flaw’ actually lay with the woman, who for some reason decided to boil the water with the tea bags – and tea – inside.
People were furious at the woman for making the tea like that and then blaming the kettle. One person wrote: “Please tell me you’re joking? Kettles are for water.” Another pointed out: “You’re meant to put the tea in after it’s boiled. User error 100 percent.”
However, the woman made a follow-up video and revealed that’d she’d taken on board the advice and removed the infuser from inside the kettle, but she still didn’t seem to grasp the concept of a kettle being used for boiling only.