Youngster drowns while filming TikTok video alongside dam

CHAKWAL: In yet another incident of a youngster losing his life during a TikTok video, a man drowned after he fell into a dam while filming a video for the video-sharing app, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, a youngster drowned after he fell into Lakhwal Dam in Chakwal as he filmed a video.

“The victim is being identified as Mudassir and died after he lost his control while filming TikTok video and slipped into the dam,” they said.

Read More: Boy dies as pistol accidentally goes off while filming TikTok video

Similar incidents have occurred previously during the filming of a TikTok video and recently another teenage boy died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KPK) Swat district while filming a video for popular video-sharing platform.

As per rescue sources, the tragic incident took place in Swat, KPK, where a teenage boy was shot dead while making a video.

Read More: Teenager killed during TikTok stunt on train track

The boy allegedly fired at himself with a real pistol, killing himself on the spot.