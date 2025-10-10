TikToker Asif Laghari arrested on child pornography charges

MULTAN: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested TikToker Asif Laghari on charges of involvement in child pornography, officials confirmed on Friday.

According to an NCCIA spokesperson, the suspect — who had been residing abroad — was taken into custody at Multan Airport upon his return from Dubai.

The spokesperson said Laghari’s name was placed on the Passport Control List (PCL) and Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) due to his alleged involvement in producing and distributing child pornographic content.

The NCCIA stated that the suspect was identified following information shared by the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) and certain international organizations.

A case has been registered against Asif Laghari under relevant sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), and further investigation is underway.

