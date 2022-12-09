TikToker Ayesha Akram’s non-bailable arrest warrant issue

A sessions court in Lahore on Friday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for TikToker Ayesha Akram for non-appearance before the court in the harassment case, ARY News reported.

Last year on August, 14, female TikToker Ayesha Akram was harassed by a crowd of people at Minar-e-Pakistan. The case of the incident was registered at the PS Larri Ada on the complaint of Ayesha.

The court in the written order of the case released on Friday said the non-bailable arrest warrant for Ayesha Akram has been issued over her continuous non-appearance before the court in her harassment case.

The concerned station head officer (SHO) has been directed to arrest Ayesha and other witnesses and present them before the session court.

Hearing of the case has been adjourned until January 5, 2023.

On the last hearing, the sessions court indicted the suspects in the TikToker Ayesha harassment case at Minar-i-Pakistan.

While hearing the TikToker Ayesha harassment case, the court indicted the accused suspects including Rambo, Asad Azmat, Muhammad Bilal and others.

However, the suspects who were presented before the court denied the indictment.

