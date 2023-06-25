TikToker death case: Karachi police arrest husband, mother-in-law

KARACHI: A recent development was emerged in a TikToker death case, the police took the victim’s husband and mother-in-law into custody, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, the police found contradiction in the statements of the girl’s mother-in-law and husband, adding more complexity to the mysterious case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deceased Ayesha’s mother-in-law denied to register case as well as involvement in legal proceedings.

READ: Mystery around abandoned girl’s body at hospital remains unresolved

With the aim of uncovering crucial evidence, the police have transferred both the mother-in-law and husband to the local police station for interrogation purposes.

Meanwhile, the police are actively working to obtain the girl’s mobile number and collect pertinent data which potentially uncover any leads that may assist in the ongoing investigation.

Earlier to this, SSP South Asad Raza stated that the girl’s mother-in-law has denied to file any legal action, adding that, if the girl’s husband or parents refuse to file a case, then a case will be registered on behalf of the state and the house owner will also be nominated.

It is worth mentioning here that some individuals left Ayesha – a TikToker girl’s body – at Jinnah Hospital on Friday and fled in a white car. The suspects left the vehicle at the corner of Saba Street, few yards away from the bungalow.