TikToker gives away cash to homeless man, video goes viral

A video of a TikToker surprising homeless people after handing them over a large amount of money has gone viral on social media with netizens loving the charity act.

Peter Bind has shared similar videos on his TikTok account and has become famous on the short-video app for his tear-jerking videos that involve homeless people.

The TikToker shared videos in which he is seen surprising homeless people with wads of cash. Unlike others, he doesn’t wait around to see how the people react. Instead, he wanders away quickly as the recipients try to process the situation.



Bond, who has more than 300,000 followers on TikTok, clocks over a million views for each of his videos and most videos on his account are about his encounters with people in the streets.

Read More: NETIZENS FIND DOPPELGÄNGER OF ALIZEH SHAH ON TIKTOK

The video has garnered mixed views from netizens with some of them praising his act while the others raised question over how he carried such huge amounts of cash and what is the need for showcasing the charity acts.

Comments