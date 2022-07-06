TikToker Khaby Lame opens up on his religion

World’s most-followed TikToker Khaby Lame has finally addressed the questions about his religion.

Social media personality Khaby Lame, who recently dethroned TikToker Charli D’Amelio to be the most followed person on the video-sharing social platform, has revealed that not only he is a practising Muslim but also a Hafiz-e-Quran.

Speaking to an Italian media outlet, Khaby Lame responded to the most-asked question about religion and said, “Yes I am Muslim, a practising Muslim. I don’t know what else to say.”

Lame, 22, who was born in Senegal also disclosed that his family moved to Italy when he was a year old and was sent to a Quranic school near Dakar, Senegal for Hifz e Quran when he was aged 14.

It is pertinent to mention that Khaban (Khaby) Lame became the new reigning champion of TikTok later last month. He had amassed a total of 143.2 million followers on the platform, surpassing the previous queen, Charli D’Amelio’s record of 142.3 million TikTok users in the followers’ list.

Lame is known for his sarcastically simple clips on the feed ridiculing the overly-complex hacks while keeping his facial expressions and body language poker straight.

Meanwhile, Lame has also launched his first collection in collaboration with Boss. The ‘Boss x Khaby’ collection includes a varsity jacket and hoodie.

