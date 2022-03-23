TikToker’s prank ends in disaster; watch viral video

Some people would do just anything for social media fame and views. One such person tried to pull off a prank on a stranger but almost ended up in hospital.

A video is doing rounds on social media, wherein a 21-year-old TikToker can be seen pulling a prank on a person in public place.

The video shared on Twitter shows the TikToker, known as ‘Jay’ to his fans, walking to a stranger from behind and using a PVC pipe as a megaphone to scream near the person’s ear.

His stunt meant to scare the stranger but to his surprise, the old man got furious and turned around, nailing him to the ground.

Watch the video here:

pic.twitter.com/W1WlHc1ujZ — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) March 19, 2022

The video has been viewed around six million times on Twitter alone.

“Touching someone without permission is assault. The kid started it. Old dude finished it,” one user commented on the clip.

