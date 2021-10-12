TikTok star Khaby Lame loses followers after anti-racist message

Khaby Lame, the second most-followed star on the popular video streaming app TikTok, is losing followers after posting anti-racist messages on his TikTok and Instagram accounts.

The 21-year-old Senegalese-Italian TikToker is the platform’s second-largest creator with 115 million followers. Charli D’Amelio occupies the top spot with 125.6 million followers.

Read: US TikTok star Gabriel Salazar dies in a car accident

He posted an anti-racist message on his Instagram account which read: “Say no to racism”.

The post didn’t go down well with many of his followers, who decided to stop supporting him. Lame, who has 48 million followers on Instagram, reportedly received comments from people who said they were unfollowing him.

Read: This recipe from ‘Squid Game’ has gone viral on TikTok

“I don’t mind guys,” he hit back in a subsequent post, urging his fans to spread positivity.

He added, “We are almost in 2022 and people still use racism because they have nothing to do in their life. Be happy, follow your dream and try to save the planet.”

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!