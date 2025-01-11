Veteran Indian actor in critical condition

Beloved Bollywood actor Tiku Talsania, known for his hilarious roles in films like “Ishq” and “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa,” recently experienced a health scare. While initial reports suggested a heart attack, his wife, Deepti, clarified that he suffered a brain stroke.

The incident occurred unexpectedly. Tiku Talsania, 70, began feeling unwell during a film screening on Saturday evening. He was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

Tiku Talsania has entertained audiences for decades with his impeccable comic timing. From the iconic “Raja Hindustani” to the unforgettable “Andaz Apna Apna,” his presence always brought laughter to the screen. His contributions to Bollywood are undeniable, and his fans are eagerly awaiting his recovery.

The news has sent shockwaves through the industry, with fellow actors expressing their concern and well wishes. Rashami Desai, who recently met Tiku Talsania at a movie premiere, shared that he seemed perfectly fine at the event. “He looked absolutely perfect when he came,” she said, emphasizing the suddenness of the incident.

Tiku Talsania’s family is by his side during this difficult time. His son, Rohaan, is a talented music composer, and his daughter, Shikha, is a rising actress known for her roles in films like “Satyaprem Ki Katha” and “Veere Di Wedding.”

The entire film fraternity is praying for Tiku Talsania’s speedy recovery. We send our heartfelt wishes and hope for his swift return to good health.