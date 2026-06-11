Fans hoping for a Home Improvement revival may have to wait a little longer as Tim Allen has revealed that plans for a potential reboot of the beloved 1990s sitcom have hit a roadblock

Speaking to Us Weekly, the actor said discussions about bringing the hit ABC comedy back have continued over the years, but progress has been slow due to “personality problems” involving some of the actors who played his on-screen sons.

“They keep talking about how it could move forward, but they get stuck because there are some personality problems right now with the boys,” Allen said.

Home Improvement aired for eight seasons from 1991 to 1999 and starred Allen as Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, a television home improvement host navigating family life with wife Jill, played by Patricia Richardson, and their three sons, Brad, Randy and Mark.

Allen explained that one of his ideas for a reboot would focus on the Taylor children as adults, allowing the story to evolve for a new generation of viewers. However, he acknowledged that making such a project happen has proven difficult.

“They’ve got their own issues,” Allen said. “I always thought it would be cool if it was a story about them. That’s a little challenging right now, to put it mildly.”

One obstacle is the current status of the original cast. Zachery Ty Bryan, who portrayed eldest son Brad Taylor, has faced several legal troubles in recent years, including multiple arrests.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who played fan-favorite middle son Randy, has largely stepped away from Hollywood and reportedly has little interest in returning to acting.

Taran Noah Smith, who played youngest son Mark, has also remained out of the entertainment spotlight for decades.

Despite the setbacks, Allen’s comments suggest the possibility of a revival has not been completely ruled out.