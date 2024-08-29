Tim Burton expresses confusion over ‘Beetlejuice’ success

Filmmaker Tim Burton confessed he never understood the reason behind the success of his horror-comedy ‘Beetlejuice’ 36 years ago.

Acclaimed Hollywood director Tim Burton, who is all set to return with the sequel of his sophomore directorial, ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, scheduled for theatrical release next week, after yesterday’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival, admitted that he never really understood the success of the first movie in 1988, starring Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder.

Meeting the reporters ahead of the premiere, with the cast members, the filmmaker said that people’s anticipation for the sequel all these years often confused him.

“As much as I love it, I never understood why it was a success,” he said in a surprising revelation about the original movie.

Burton continued, “I could never place the film as something other than personal to me. So after all these years being able to work with Michael, Winona and Catherine again made it more personal and special along with Jenna [Ortega], Monica [Bellucci], Justin [Theroux] and Willem [Dafoe] — new people who got into the spirit of it.”

Speaking about the sequel, the veteran mentioned that he did not watch the prequel during his prep for ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ and just got into the ‘spirit’ of it because he wasn’t setting the project as a ‘sequel for loads of money’. “It was a very personal project for me.”

“To say it’s unique is an understatement,” said the lead actor Michael Keaton about the sequel. “There are so few opportunities to be in something that is 100% original and unique. Even Fellini or Kurosawa were influenced by something or somewhere.”

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ is slated for theatrical release on September 6.