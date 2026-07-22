Timbers name Spain's Marti Cifuentes as new coach

The Portland Timbers named Marti Cifuentes as their new head coach on Tuesday, signing him to a three-year contract through the 2028-29 season.

The 44-year-old Spaniard arrives with more than two decades ​of coaching experience across Europe, most recently with English side Leicester City in the ‌EFL Championship.

Cifuentes replaces Phil Neville, who mutually parted ways with the Timbers in late May. Interim coach Jack Cassidy will remain in that capacity until Cifuentes’ arrival.

“This has been by far the most detailed and exhaustive head ​coaching search the Timbers have ever executed, and we are thrilled to have the ​process culminate in Marti Cifuentes taking the reins of our club,” Timbers owner ⁠Merritt Paulson said in a press release.

“Marti is a young, analytical leader who is as intellectually ​curious about his trade as I have seen in a coach. He has been tested in ​a variety of high-pressure environments and countries, and I have no doubt that with our support, Marti Cifuentes will build something truly special in Portland.”

Cifuentes has also managed clubs in Spain, Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

“I am incredibly excited ​to become the next head coach of this club,” Cifuentes said. “My conversations with Merritt and (general manager) ​Ned (Grabavoy) were truly inspiring, and their vision aligns perfectly with what I want to be part of. I ‌have always ⁠followed MLS, and it has long been an ambition of mine to experience this league. To have the chance to do so at a club like Portland, with such an incredible fanbase and an exciting group of players, is truly special. I know how passionate this city is about ​soccer, and the connection ​between the club and ⁠the city is what makes this opportunity so meaningful.

“We want to build a team with a clear identity, strong ambition, and a real sense ​of togetherness, one that represents this city and makes our supporters proud. ​Soccer in ⁠the U.S. is entering a new era, with the country hosting the World Cup and the sport continuing to grow in so many ways. To be part of that journey and contribute to the next ⁠chapter ​of the game here is a privilege.”

The Timbers returned from ​the FIFA World Cup break to post a 5-1 road win against the rival Seattle Sounders on Thursday. Portland (15-5-8, 17 ​points) sits 11th in the Western Conference, currently three points below the playoff cut line.