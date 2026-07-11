Quantum physicists have discovered an incredible new method for understanding time without relying on any traditional external clocks. In a groundbreaking experiment recently published in the journal Physical Review Research, researchers observed time emerging naturally from a completely isolated quantum system.

The team cooled a large cloud of 24,000 rubidium atoms to a few billionths of a degree above absolute zero. This intense cooling created a Bose-Einstein condensate, where all atoms behave as a single quantum wave. They trapped the cloud using precisely focused laser beams and split it in two, choosing to observe only one part.

As atoms moved randomly across the laser barrier, the visible part of the cloud expanded and contracted cyclically. Researchers used this movement to measure time, monitoring changes in entropy—the degree of disorder—within the visible atomic cloud instead of using a conventional laboratory clock.

The results were remarkable. When atoms swiftly crossed the laser barrier, time inside the model seemed to accelerate.

READ MORE: Nvidia distributes free collectible GeForce cards for PC gamers

Conversely, when the atoms moved slowly, time appeared to slow down. Once the atoms stopped and achieved a stable state, the internal clock froze. This process repeated consistently, demonstrating that time could be measured solely through internal system changes.

Giovanni Barontini, who skillfully conducted the experiment at the University of Birmingham, suggested that the perception of time’s moving in one direction may arise because human observers can perceive only a tiny part of the much broader universal picture.

This innovative experiment offers a practical means to evaluate complex theories that aim to link quantum physics and gravity.

Many of these profound ideas, including the Wheeler-DeWitt framework, propose a static universe where the concept of time does not fundamentally exist. Instead, time emerges through interactions among different parts of the universe.

By using cold atoms rather than intricate whiteboard equations, scientists now have a more realistic way to investigate how time operates at the fundamental quantum level.

This breakthrough could reshape our understanding of physical reality and the foundations of modern science.