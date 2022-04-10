Timings of National Assembly session to elect new prime minister changed

ISLAMABAD: The timings of the National Assembly session scheduled on Monday to elect new prime minister of Pakistan after Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence motion has changed, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the National Assembly session to elect the new premier will now be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, contrary to a previous schedule of 11:00 am.

“The nomination papers for the election of new prime minister could be received by 2:00 am on Sunday,” the chairman of the National Assembly panel Ayaz Sadiq.

Moreover, strict security measures are still in place around the D-chowk with police saying that the roads leading to Parliament will be opened after election of the new premier.

The PTI has also announced a protest at D-chowk today against the ouster of the prime minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister (PM) as the no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties against him succeeded on Sunday night.

As many as 174 votes were cast in the favour of a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that a no-confidence motion against an elected prime minister has succeeded.

The joint opposition needs the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the premier through the no-trust move.

