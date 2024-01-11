Timothee Chalamet responds to rumours about Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez

Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet has opened up on social media speculations regarding a rift between his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and longtime friend Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez along with her best friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry made news when they were spotted talking about something at Golden Globe Awards 2024.

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller during the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/xVOFZRukoA — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 8, 2024

US entertainment news agencies Page Six and Just Jared reported that Selena Gomez approached the couple’s table to ask for a picture with Timothee Chalamet, but Kylie Jenner denied her request.

She reportedly informed Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry about what happened between her and Kylie Jenner.

It is pertinent to mention that they had made news back in the days when they reportedly took jibes at each other. However, both parties had denied those reports.

Kylie Jenner said she had no problems with Selena Gomez on TikTok. She added that media and netizens were making stuff up out of nothing, which was silly.

Selena Gomez replied to Kylie Jenner’s comment by saying it was unnecessary and called herself the latter’s fan.

A journalist from the US entertainment news agency TMZ approached Timothee Chalamet, known for his work in ‘Wonka‘ and the ‘Dune‘ franchise, and asked if he and Kylie Jenner are getting along with Selena Gomez.

He said there is no bad blood between the trio and are on cordial terms with each other.

