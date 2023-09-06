Disgusting: Netizens are disappointed with Timothée Chalamet

Netizens are anything but impressed by the Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet after his latest move at the Beyonce show.

After getting the attention of social users with his much-public PDA with media personality and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, subtly confirming their romance at the star-studded birthday concert of Beyonce, Timothee Chalamet is now getting hate from the same audience for a ‘disgusting’ gesture.

In the videos doing rounds on social media, the ‘Dune’ star was spotted smoking a cigarette at the VIP section of SoFi Stadium, during the final Los Angeles show of the sold-out Renaissance World Tour.

Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023

Reacting to the video on the micro-blogging site X (previously termed Twitter), a user tweeted, “Timothee Chalamet smoking a cig at Beyoncé’s birthday show for her to inhale does not sit right with me,” while another slammed, “Timothee smoking indoors at church (Beyonce concert) and flicking his ash on the poor people below. I’m disgusted. y’all stan this man?”

“The most insane part about the Timothee Chalamet video is not the cigarette but the fact he’s smoking it inside of an arena and ashing onto random people,” another pointed out.

One of them also wrote, “This is the first time Timothee Chalamet has given me the ick. he’s giving teenage boy smoking cigarettes to impress his crush.”

Speaking about his public romance with Jenner, it is pertinent to mention here that Chalamet was previously linked with Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose, Eiza González and Madonna’s girl Lourdes Leon.

Meanwhile, Jenner parted ways from rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two kids, earlier this year.

