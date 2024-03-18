Timothée Chalamet transforms into Bob Dylan for biopic; first pictures from set go viral

Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet transformed himself into a younger version of American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan for his biopic.

Soon after the release of his last movie ‘Dune: Part Two’, Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet seemingly began filming for the hotly-anticipated biopic of Nobel Prize recipient Bob Dylan, titled ‘The Complete Unknown’. He was recently spotted with the look of the veteran singer in New York City.

In the first pictures, obtained by an American weekly magazine, the ‘Wonka’ star is seen dressed in a brown shirt and jeans, paired with a worn-out green jacket, an orange scarf, and a small hat, while holding a yellow backpack and an old guitar case in his hand.

The pictures are now doing rounds across social media platforms and fans are amazed to see the young star get into the skin of the veteran. While more details about the biopic are still under wraps, it was previously revealed by director James Mangold of the biopic that Chalamet will be providing his own vocals for the film, said to follow the early years of Dylan.

The confirmation of Chalamet’s casting was first shared in 2020 by Searchlight Pictures.

