Timothee Chalamet unveils shaved head in playful Instagram clip

American French actor Timothee Chalamet shaved his curly hair. On October 7, Timothee Chalamet took to his Instagram stories to tease his fans, telling his fans that he would go “live in 10 mins” in a text written with a black background and orange letters.

During the livestream, the 29-year-old actor Timothee Chalamet showcased his freshly shaved head for the first time, captivating fans with a whimsical clip. The video features a character clad in a Marty Supreme hoodie, sporting an orange bowling ball on their head, adorned with three stars. This character is seen sitting in a square container while orange balls fly around.

Accompanied by pulsating music and a voice proclaiming, “I am commander !”. The clip later transitioned to characters engaged in lively ping-pong matches in a field. The focus then returns to Chalamat’s character as they escape the container, dramatically removing their headgear to reveal the actor underneath.

The clip runs for just over five minutes and marks Chalamat’s public debut with his shaved head. Although fans had previously noticed his shorter hair on various outings, this appearance is the first official confirmation of his new look.

Earlier in July, Chalamet was spotted enjoying a day at Shellona Beach in Saint-Tropez, France, alongside girlfriend Kylie Jenner, dressed in a green and white Nigeria soccer jersey, army green cargo shorts, and white tennis shoes.