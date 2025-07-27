Tirah Valley firing: KP CM summons jirga, announces Rs10mn compensation

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and regret over the firing incident in Tirah Valley, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and solidarity with the injured.

In a press statement, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced that a jirga (traditional tribal council) comprising tribal elders and public representatives, has been summoned to Peshawar to listen to the concerns and sentiments of the local population.

The Chief Minister also directed the district administration and relevant institutions to strengthen public engagement and ensure the maintenance of law and order in the Tirah Valley.

KP CM Gandapur also announced financial assistance of Rs10 million (1 crore) for the families of each deceased individual and Rs2.5 million (25 lakh) for each of the injured.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to sustainable peace, public safety, and mutual respect, the Chief Minister highlighted that the recent All Parties Conference had thoroughly deliberated on such issues and put forward a set of actionable proposals.

He further stated that a series of jirgas involving tribal elders will commence next week, beginning at the divisional level and progressing to the provincial level.

Read More: PM expresses grief over martyrdom of innocent citizens in Tirah Valley

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed grief over the martyrdom of innocent and peaceful citizens due to the firing by Khawarij in Bagh Maidan area of Tirah Valley.

He strongly condemned the firing by Khawarij on peaceful citizens, directing authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured. “The heinous designs of terrorists cannot shake our resolve,” he said. “We will eliminate terrorists and terrorism.”