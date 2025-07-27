PM expresses grief over martyrdom of innocent citizens in Tirah Valley

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed grief over the martyrdom of innocent and peaceful citizens due to the firing by Khawarij in Bagh Maidan area of Tirah Valley.

He strongly condemned the firing by Khawarij on peaceful citizens, directing authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured. “The heinous designs of terrorists cannot shake our resolve,” he said. “We will eliminate terrorists and terrorism.”

Earlier, Pakistan armed forces killed 12 khwarij in intelligence-based operations (IBO) conducted in Tirah Valley, Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

“Since 20 August 2024, Security Forces have been conducting extensive Intelligence Operations (IBOs) in Tirah Valley, Khyber District on the reported presence of Khwarij,” according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) the media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

On midnight of 28 and29 August, Pakistan Army troops effectively engaged the khwarij’ locations where after an intense fire exchange, 12 khwarij of Fitna-Al-Khwarij were killed, as per ISPR.

These operations have resulted in major setbacks to Fitna-Al-Khwarij and its affiliates, and so far, thirty-seven terrorists have been sent to hell, while fourteen terrorists have suffered serious injuries.