Here’s what Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks about ‘Titanic’ film

Hollywood actor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger shared his views about director James Cameron’s Oscar-winning film ‘Titanic.’

‘Titanic‘, starring Academy Award-winning actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, followed showed the love story of Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater on board the ill-fated ship that sank in the Atlantic Ocean.

Titanic is the third highest-grossing Hollywood film. It earned bagged $2 billion worldwide.

The film won 11 Academy Awards in Best Picture, Best Director, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects categories.

It turns out Arnold Schwarzenegger is a big ‘Titanic‘ fan. The actor praised James Cameron, with whom he had collaborated in the ‘Terminator‘ films, in an interview with FarOut Magazine.

“‘Titanic‘ is just — the storytelling, and the size of it, the visual effects,” Arnold Schwarzenegger said as quoted by the US showbiz news agency Fandomwire’s report. “The first thing was just brilliantly — every character was brilliantly fleshed out. Which is typical Cameron. He’s just so good at that. And then, he adds the action.”

The ‘Kindergarten Cop‘ star said that everything in the film “was a straight 10.”

