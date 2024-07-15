Titanic voyage launched, first since submersible deadly implosion

RMS Titanic Inc, the company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic, has launched its first voyage since the Titan submersible accident.

This is RMS Titanic Inc.’s first expedition to the site since 2010. The Titanic voyage was launched on July 12 from Providence, Rhode Island.

The mission comes a year after a submersible disaster involving another firm killed five people, making it a journey marked by both heavy hearts and lofty goals.

This summer’s mission aims to utilize modern imaging technology and remotely operated vehicles to capture detailed images of the Titanic, its wreckage site, and the surrounding debris field. RMST Inc. representatives have stated that this monumental undertaking will allow for documentation of the Titanic in unprecedented detail and the sharing of new discoveries from the wreck site with the public, continuing the extraordinary work and passion of past Titanic researchers.

Read more: Shocking: Banging sounds detected in Titan Sub new audio

The ship headed to the site, the Dino Chouest, will take several days to reach the wreck and is expected to return around August 13, according to Jon Hammond, a spokesperson for RMST Inc.

The expedition will facilitate a comprehensive analysis of the current condition of the Titanic wreckage and a detailed assessment of artifacts that can be safely targeted for future recovery.

This mission by RMS Titanic Inc. represents a significant effort to advance our understanding of the Titanic and preserve its legacy, providing the public with new and detailed insights into one of history’s most famous maritime disasters.