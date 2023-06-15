‘Titli Udi’ singer Sharda Rajan dies at 89

India’s veteran singer-composer Sharda Rajan Iyengar, best known for her song ‘Titli Udi’, breathed her last on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with cancer.

As per the reports from the local media outlets of the country, the Indian veteran lost her years-long battle with cancer yesterday, at the age of 89, her daughter Sudha Madeira confirmed via social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, Madeira shared the heartbreaking news with the fans of the singer. Along with the picture of the late veteran on the social site, she wrote, “With great sadness, my brother Shammi Rajan and I announce the passing this morning of our beloved mother, playback singer Sharda Rajan, after a long and brave battle with cancer.”

Thousands of her fans and film fraternity extend their condolences to the bereaved family of the singer.

Prominent singer Sharda Rajan, known for her melodious voice, entertained audiences with her soulful tracks for decades. Some of her iconic numbers include ‘Titli Udi’ from ‘Suraj’ (1966) and cabaret number ‘Baat Zara Hai Aapas Ki’ from ‘Jahan Pyar Miley’, for which she was acknowledged as Best Female Playback Singer.

Moreover, Rajan also released her Ghazal album ‘Andaaz-e-Bayan Aur’ (2007), a compilation of Mirza Ghalib’s ghazals.

