TLP agreement: Containers being removed from River Jhelum bridges, GT road

JHELUM: The government has started removing containers from bridges over River Jhelum which was dubbed as the last defence line to stop the Islamabad marchers and GT Road following an agreement with outlawed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), ARY NEWS reported.

As many as 4,000 policemen and Rangers were deployed at the three bridges over River Jhelum and after an agreement with the banned organization, they have been shifted from the spots.

The sources having knowledge of the entire situation said that the process to remove containers and other barricades has begun and it would take hours to completely remove them.

They further said that small barricades stopping entry into the city from GT Road have also been removed and with the movement of small vehicles and motorcycles resumed.

Moreover, the government has also issued directives to remove containers and other blockades from roads leading to twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi following an agreement with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The authorities have started removing containers from the roads leading to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have reached an agreement after lengthy negotiations, religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced earlier in the day.

Addressing a press conference alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan and TLP leaders, Mufti Muneeb said the details of the agreement would be revealed in the future.

He said a committee comprising of government and TLP representatives has been formed to oversee the implementation of the agreement. “The committee will be headed by Ali Mohammad Khan with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to be its member. Whereas, the TLP will be represented by Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Hafeezullah Alavi,” he disclosed.

