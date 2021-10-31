TLP agreement: Govt begins removing containers from Islamabad roads

RAWALPINDI: The government has issued directives to remove containers and other blockades from roads leading to twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi following an agreement with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the authorities have started removing containers from the roads leading to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have reached an agreement after lengthy negotiations, religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced earlier in the day.

Addressing a press conference alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan and TLP leaders, Mufti Muneeb said the details of the agreement would be revealed in the future.

He said a committee comprising of government and TLP representatives has been formed to oversee the implementation of the agreement. “The committee will be headed by Ali Mohammad Khan with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to be its member. Whereas, the TLP will be represented by Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Hafeezullah Alavi,” he disclosed.

Later, the details that emerged regarding the agreement highlighted that the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will call off its sit-in protest tonight.

Sources told ARY News that the proscribed organisation has agreed to call off its intended long march towards Islamabad, adding that it has also agreed that no legal action would be taken against TLP workers by the government.

TLP would be allowed to take part in mainstream politics in the future, while the government, on the other hand, has agreed to release all arrested workers of the proscribed outfit.

