Naqvi, Noorani agree no madrassa will be closed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi and Allama Shah Owais Noorani agreed on Friday that no madrassa will be closed and that miscreants will be dealt with strictly.

During a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) Secretary General Allama Shah Owais Noorani in Islamabad, Naqvi emphasized that taking up arms against the state can never be allowed and that no one will be permitted to take the law into their own hands.

He stated that there is no place for miscreants and extremists in the Pakistan envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam. Those spreading unrest, chaos, and extremism would be dealt with an iron hand, he added.

The Interior Minister also acknowledged the significant role of religious scholars in promoting interfaith harmony and patience, stressing that all segments of society must contribute to ensuring lasting peace, tolerance, and harmony. He further highlighted that the promotion of religious education is a collective responsibility.

It was agreed during the meeting that no action would be taken against any innocent individuals, and all innocent persons would be released. Both leaders also reaffirmed that no madrassa will be closed.

They also agreed that miscreants will face strict action. Allama Shah Owais Noorani assured the government of full cooperation in promoting sustainable peace, tolerance, and brotherhood across the country.

Read More: Punjab moves federal govt to ban TLP, confirms Azma Bukhari

Meanwhile, Punjab moved the federal government to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), confirmed provincial minister Azma Bukhari on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here today, Punjab Information Minister announced that the Punjab cabinet has approved a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), and a summary has been sent to the federal government for final approval.

Bukhari stated that during TLP’s so-called “peaceful protests”, 202 police personnel were seriously injured, and 97 police vehicles were completely destroyed.

She said that the Punjab government’s decision is not against any religious party, belief, or group, but is aimed solely at curbing extremist elements responsible for violence and destruction.

“No action has been taken against any religious organization, mosque, or madrassa,” Azma bukhari added, clarifying that the measures are strictly against those spreading chaos and extremism in the name of religion.