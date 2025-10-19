TLP candidate Chaudhry Younas Jutt quits party, condemns violence

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate from PP-148, Chaudhry Younus Jutt, has announced his decision to quit the party, declaring that he will no longer be part of TLP’s politics, ARY News reported.

In a video statement, Younas Jutt said, “From today, I have no connection with TLP’s politics.” He strongly condemned incidents of arson, property damage, and violence against police personnel during recent unrest.

He emphasized that Pakistan needs stability, not chaos, adding that national stability is essential for economic growth and progress.

The move from Younus Jutt comes after Punjab moved the federal government to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Addressing a press conference, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari announced that the Punjab cabinet has approved a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), and a summary has been sent to the federal government for final approval.

Bukhari stated that during TLP’s so-called “peaceful protests”, 202 police personnel were seriously injured, and 97 police vehicles were completely destroyed.

She said that the Punjab government’s decision is not against any religious party, belief, or group, but is aimed solely at curbing extremist elements responsible for violence and destruction.

“No action has been taken against any religious organization, mosque, or madrassa,” Azma bukhari added, clarifying that the measures are strictly against those spreading chaos and extremism in the name of religion.

Punjab Police report

Punjab police released details of casualties and damage caused during Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protests over the past nine years.

According to the police report, 11 police personnel have been martyred and 1,648 injured in various violent demonstrations organized by TLP from 2016 to 2025.

Among the injured, 69 officers were permanently disabled, 202 sustained serious injuries, and 1,194 suffered minor wounds. The report further stated that 16 civilians lost their lives, while 54 others were injured during violent clashes with protesters.

Additionally, 97 police vehicles were completely destroyed, two were set on fire, and 10 police buildings sustained severe damage during the TLP protests.

Police records show that 305 cases were registered under anti-terrorism laws, while 480 cases were filed under other criminal provisions against TLP protesters.

In the recent cases alone, 1,529 individuals were named, and over 17,800 unidentified persons were booked for involvement in violence.