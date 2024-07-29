TLP senior leader arrested for threatening CJP Isa

LAHORE: Deputy Amir of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Pir Zaheer-ul-Hassan Shah has been arrested in Okara for issuing death threats to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, ARY News reported.

The TLP senior leader and party workers were earlier booked for issuing death threats to CJP Isa. The case was filed at the Qila Gujjar Singh police station.

The charges against TLP deputy amir include sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), inciting religious hatred, causing public disorder, intimidating the judiciary, threatening the judiciary, interfering in official duties, and obstructing legal functions.

According to the FIR, during a protest outside the Press Club, Pir Zaheer Hassan Shah incited hatred against the judiciary and announced a reward of Rs10 million for anyone who brings the head of CJP Qazi Faez Isa

The FIR also includes charges against 1,500 TLP workers.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the law will take its course against the elements behind the provocative and baseless propaganda campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad today, he regretted that an attempt is being made to spread bloodshed in the name of religion for vested political interests.

He said believing in the finality of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is part of our faith. He said the Supreme Court has already clarified its position on the matter.