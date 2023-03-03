TMKOC actor Dilip Joshi under threat; house surrounded by armed men: Reports

After Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani and Dharmendra, the house of prominent Indian TV actor, Dilip Joshi is under threat.

Dilip Joshi, best known for his main role as Jethalal in the Indian sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’, received threats from an unknown caller, who claimed that the actor’s house located in Shivaji Park, Mumbai, was surrounded by 25 armed men.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, the Nagpur Police Control Room received a warning call from the person introduced as Katke, earlier this week, and the person claimed that 25 men with guns and weapons are planted outside the house of Joshi.

The person on call mentioned that he overheard some people planning dangerous activities in the metropolitan.

Upon receiving the call, the control room immediately alerted the officials at Shivaji Park Police Station and registered the case.

Reportedly, the cops managed to track the number and learnt that it belongs to a boy who works for a SIM card company in Delhi. He confirmed that the number was spoofed without his knowledge and the call was carried out using his number on a special app.

The officials are now on the lookout for the real caller.

For the uninitiated, the same unknown caller [Katke] called the control and threatened to blow up the houses of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra on Tuesday.

Reportedly, he rang Nagpur City Police and claimed that bombs were planted near the properties of the aforementioned celebrities in the metropolitan. The cops immediately alerted the Mumbai Police in the matter, who later forwarded the orders to the local police of Juhu, Vile-Parle, and Gamdevi – the suburbs where the residences of Bachchan, Ambani and Dharmendra are located.

