TMKOC actor Disha Vakani suffers throat cancer due to her character: Deets

Disha Vakani who essayed the lead character in the popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, commonly known as TMKOC, once spoke about the health issues she suffered due to the character.

In an earlier conversation with a media outlet, Vakani, popularly known by her character name Dayaben from TMKOC, weighed upon the cons and health issues that followed the long-performed role.

The actor revealed that she got throat issues because of the peculiar voice that she had to maintain throughout the shoot. Speaking about the difficulties to portray such a character, Vakani said, “Yes, it is very tough to maintain the same voice every time but God has been kind, till now it has never damaged my voice or created any throat problems as such.”

She added, “It’s a habit now since I continuously shoot for 11-12 hours a day.”

It is pertinent to mention that Disha Vakani as Dayaben was one of the characters who joined the cast at the very beginning of the show in 2008 and stayed for a long time. She took a maternity break in 2017 and never returned back.

The makers of the longest-running show are currently on a hunt to find a new face to play Dayaben and several names including Aishwarya Sakhuja and Kajal Pisal have surfaced as potential actors to enter the show.

