‘Cheap Publicity’: TMKOC makers to take legal action against Jennifer Mistry

The showrunner of the Indian sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ said that the makers will be taking legal action against actor Jennifer Mistry aka Mrs Roshan Sodhi.

In an exclusive conversation with an Indian tabloid, Sohil Ramani, one of the showrunners of ‘TMKOC’ who was accused of sexual harassment by actor Jennifer Mistry, confirmed the development.

For the unversed, Mistry who essayed Mrs Sodhi in the show since the beginning – except for a three-year hiatus in between – confirmed earlier this week that she has quit the show, accusing makers including producer Asit Modi of sexual and mental harassment

Reacting to the allegations, Ramani, the project head of the long-running sitcom said, “That is wrong. She is telling lies.”

“She had taken permission to leave early by 2 pm, but then on that day, she wanted to leave sooner. I had changed our entire schedule for her,” Ramani clarified about the situation narrated by Mistry.

Speaking about the allegations of sexual advances from the producer, he maintained that they have a committee for women in place. “Why did she never complain to the committee? All of us have never even entered a female artist’s makeup room. She is playing the woman card,” Ramani told the publication.

Ramani further revealed, “We have removed her from the show three months ago and now she is desperate. She is unable to find work, so she is just doing it to blackmail us. It is cheap for publicity.”

“She has been working with us for 15 years, shooting mein bohot saare utar chadhav hote hai (There are a lot of ups and downs in shooting). We have ignored her characteristics such as creating rifts among others, coming two hours late for shoot, creating misunderstandings. We have a lot of evidence against her,” he detailed.

“We had shared an email with her asking her for the reasons why she did what she did. We have suffered a lot of loss because of her.”

The main accused, Asit Modi also said in a statement, “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations.”

Meanwhile, Mistry couldn’t be reached for further comment.