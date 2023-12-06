‘TMKOC’ producer breaks silence on Dayaben’s return; shares update

Producer Asit Modi of the long-running Indian sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ finally spoke up on the return of the main character Dayaben after ‘Boycott TMKOC’ trends on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been in the headlines for quite some time now, with the recent one being the long-running show going off-air, after ‘Boycott TMKOC’ topped social media trends by the loyal audience of the sitcom, who had been anxiously waiting for the return of their favourite character, Dayaben, for 6 years at this point.

While the makers have been sharing updates regarding the iconic character, keeping fans assured that she will be back soon, producer Asit Kumar Modi of the show has now finally addressed the controversy.

Quashing the rumours of the show going off-air, Modi told an Indian media outlet, “I’m here to entertain my audience and I will never lie to my viewers. Only due to certain circumstances, we are unable to bring Daya’s character back on time. But, that does not mean that the character is not going to enter the show at all!”

“Whether it is Disha Vakani or someone else, the time will tell. But, it’s my promise to the audience that Daya will be back, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going nowhere,” he added. “It is not an easy task to run a comedy show for fifteen years. It is one of a kind, which has not witnessed a single leap.”

For the unversed, Disha Vakani joined the cast of ‘TMKOC’ as the main lead Dayaben at the very beginning of the show in 2008 and stayed for almost a decade. In 2017, she took a maternity leave from the show and never came back.

‘TMKOC’ producer lands in legal trouble