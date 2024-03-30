“Cannot represent beasts,” Lawyer of witness withdraws from Maria murder case

Toba Tech Singh: The lawyer of the witness in Maria’s murder case announced the withdrawal of his letter of attorney in Toba Tek Singh, citing he cannot advocate for “beasts”

According to details, Maria,22, murder case was heard in a local court of Toba Tek Singh. The main accused Faisal and his father were presented before the court.

During the hearing, the police requested 14 days remand of the accused in the case, however, the magistrate approved a four-day remand.

Kamran Zafar, a trial witness and Maria’s elder brother’s lawyer announced the withdrawal of his advocacy in the case.

Lawyer Kamran Zafar said Shahbaz and his wife were misleading, and he could not represent such “beasts” before the court.

Meanwhile, the family of Maria alleged that lawyer after taking Rs400,000 decided to help the police.

According to the police spokesman, Maria, 22, was killed by his father and brother over honour in Toba Tek Singh.

The girl was killed at midnight on March 17 and 18. After killing the woman, the family members laid her to rest quietly.