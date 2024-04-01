32.9 C
Toba Tek Singh: Shehbaz, his wife booked in Maria murder case

Toba Tek Singh police have booked Shehbaz and his wife in the Maria murder case, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz is the brother of the deceased Maria, 22, who was killed by his father and brother over honour in Toba Tek Singh.

The girl was killed at midnight on March 17 and 18. After killing the woman, the family members laid her to rest quietly.

More sections against the accused will be registered later in light of the DNA report. It is to be noted that Maria’s father, her brother, Shehbaz, the elder brother and his wife are already on remand.

Read more: “Cannot represent beasts,” Lawyer of witness withdraws from Maria murder case

In a recent development, the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) took notice of the gruesome murder of Maria Bibi.

According to the details, the NCHR reacted swiftly to the murder case, promptly assuming the role of a party in the proceedings.

