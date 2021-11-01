Toba Tek Singh: Van-truck collision kills one student, wounds 4

TOBA TEK SINGH: A van collided with a truck on Motorway M4 on Monday morning, leaving one student dead while four others injured, reported ARY News.

According to Rescue 1122, the van was travelling from Murree to Layyah when the accident occurred.

Also Read: Train collision in southwest Britain injures several people

Rescue officials said the injured have been shifted to Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital for medical attention.

Last week, at least four people were burned to death after two vehicles in the Kang Cross area collided and caught fire due to alleged smuggled sub-par gasoline. According to the police and rescue officials who reached the scene to salvage lives, both vehicles, a truck and a car, were gutted and within them at least four people collectively.

Also Read: Two women killed, 10 injured in bus-crane collision in Hub

The rescue officials said the fated car was loaded with the smuggled low-quality and highly combustible gasoline which became cause for the instant charring.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!