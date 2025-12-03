Tokyo: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau confirms their romance

American singer and songwriter Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed their international romance.

They both appeared in the streets of Tokyo, taking their evening walk , sharing their relaxed nighttime outing.

The pair explored one of the capital’s most iconic cultural districts, Asakusa, where traditional shops, lantern-lit streets and historic temples draw both locals and tourists.

Later in the evening, Perry and Trudeau slipped into Asakusa Sumo Stable ANNEX, a restaurant famed for its ringside dining experience.

In this restaurant, guests are served classic Japanese dishes while professional sumo wrestlers perform bouts inside an authentic ring mere steps from the tables.

According to local reports, the two enjoyed dinner while watching the live matches, a setting that offered them privacy despite the venue’s lively atmosphere.

In earlier news, it was reported that Katy Perry is developing strong feelings for former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; however, it appears that latter may not share the same level of affection.