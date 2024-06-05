Tom Cruise almost ‘hijacks’ British PM Rishi Sunak’s car

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise went viral after a video showed him nearly hopping into British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s car in London.

The video showed the Mission: Impossible star waving to his fans as he walked towards the black Audi car park at London Heliport in Battersea.

Tom Cruise approached the Audi and tried opening the door before realising that it was not his vehicle.

The viral video showed a man pointing him to the correct vehicle parked right next to British PM Rishi Sunak’s car.

A driver is then seen opening the door for the Hollywood star who got into the car while waving at fans.

Later, the British PM was seen getting into the car that Tom Cruise had attempted to get into.

PM Sunak’s staff was seen in the viral video opening the door for him and putting things in the trunk of the car.

It is pertinent to mention that the Top Gun actor is currently in the United Kingdom to shoot for the latest instalment of his Mission: Impossible movie.

The actor’s last outing was in Top Gun: Maverick in which he reprised his role as US Navy test pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

It grossed $1.5 billion worldwide, becoming Cruise’s biggest film, and is the 12th highest-grossing film according to Box Office Mojo.