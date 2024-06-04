Jeremy Renner reveals reason behind exit from Mission: Impossible

Actor Jeremy Renner opened up on his exit from Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible after two films.

During a recent interview, Renner revealed that the makers of the third movie had asked him to return for his role in the 2018’s Fallout, however, he refused after he was told that his character would be killed off.

Renner appeared in 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

“I remember they tried to bring me over[seas] for a week so they could kill my character, and I was like, ‘No, you don’t get to do that. You’re not going to drag me over there and just kill my character,’ like get out of here!” he said.

According to Renner, he yelled at director Christopher McQuarrie after he was told that his character was being killed off in the movie.

While Renner had said that he was open to make a return, he never returned to the Mission: Impossible franchise after Rogue Nation.

Following his first appearance in the franchise, rumours began circulating that Paramount was thinking to have him take over the franchise from Tom Cruise.

However, Jermey Renner said that it was not true and only Cruise would be the one to decide on the matter.

“No, it was always Tom’s show, that would be a Tom decision, if he ever wanted to change that narrative,” he added.

“And as he’s maturing as an actor, he kinda wants to hold on, he’s doing ‘Top Gun’ again, right? He’s rebooting that, and let’s [lean] into the things in his life that he’s comfortable with now…the guy’s a beast and works harder than anyone I know,” the actor said.

Last month, the Avengers’ actor joined the cast of Netflix’s Knives Out 3 in first movie role post his snowplow accident.

While the actor filmed Mayor of Kingstown a year after the accident, Knives Out: Wake Up Dead Man will be his first movie project.