Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas are officially a thing?

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and his rumoured ladylove Ana De Armas have seemingly confirmed their long-suspected relationship.

Ahead of her 37th birthday on Wednesday, April 30, actor Ana De Armas seems to have confirmed her budding romance with beau Tom Cruise, 62, with their latest London outing, as the two returned to the city via his helicopter, accompanied by her furry friends, Elvis and Salsa, reported foreign media.

Sources close to the celebrity couple also shared with a publication, “They know each other from the movie and also they have friends in common in Madrid from when Ana lived there for a while.”

“Tom makes Ana feel safe, and that is very important to her,” revealed another insider. “She was flipped out by the fans and stalkers when living in Venice Beach [Los Angeles], so she moved to a remote part of Vermont.”

“She has been travelling with Tom to busy cities like London, but he always makes her feel safe because he is thoughtful and he has a ton of security. He never puts her at risk; she is completely taken care of when she is in his company,” the person added.

Reports also suggest that Cruise is planning to bring the ‘Ghosted’ actor to the upcoming Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his movie ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’, on May 14.

Notably, Cruise and Armas, who first sparked dating rumours during Valentine’s weekend earlier this year, fuelled the buzz when they arrived together at the London airport, via a helicopter, in March.

For the unversed, De Armas last dated Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis a couple of years ago, whereas the ‘Mission Impossible’ star broke up with his Russian girlfriend, Elsina Khayrova, last year.

