What world record did Tom Cruise just smash in The Final Reckoning?

Tom Cruise has set a new Guinness World Record for a breathtaking stunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The actor completed 16 parachute jumps while on fire, a daring feat known as the “Inferno Descent.” This incredible stunt takes place during the film’s final scenes and shows Tom Cruise’s commitment to performing his own dangerous action sequences.

The Guinness World Record was awarded to Tom Cruise for this remarkable achievement. The “Inferno Descent” happens after Ethan Hunt’s plane is engulfed in flames.

Tom Cruise, playing Ethan Hunt, must parachute through a sky full of fire and debris, with his parachute and gear also ablaze.

The stunt was repeated 16 times to capture the perfect shot for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, highlighting Tom Cruise’s bravery and dedication to realism.

Tom Cruise is famous for pushing limits in his films. Previous stunts include climbing the Burj Khalifa in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and a high-altitude jump in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

The new Guinness World Record adds to his long list of extraordinary achievements. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has worked closely with Tom Cruise on several films, The Final Reckoning delivers some of the most thrilling action scenes in the series.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the eighth and final chapter of the popular spy franchise. Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, fighting against a dangerous AI called the Entity.

The story follows Hunt and his team as they race to stop a global disaster by using a special malware. The film’s intense plot and spectacular stunts have earned it praise from critics and fans alike.

With a huge budget of up to $400 million, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has become one of the most expensive films ever made.

The movie also broke box office records for the series, making $389 million worldwide during its opening weekend. The Guinness World Record stunt is one of the many reasons why Tom Cruise continues to attract audiences to this thrilling franchise.

In summary, Tom Cruise’s new Guinness World Record for the fiery parachute jumps in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning proves once again why he is a true action legend.